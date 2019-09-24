Tesco 12 Hot & Spicy Prawns 132G

Does what it says on the tin.
These were lovely and plenty spicy enough, so I don't know where other reviewers say they're not, my tongue was on fire.
Delicious
Very moorish i cooked and ate two boxes that were meant to go into a stir fry so had to clamber through the freezer for an alternative to add to the stir fry .
Nice but not that spicy
Tasty, not all that spicy. As with most things you need to cook them longer and at a higher temperature than on Tesco cooking instruction.
WARNING! These prawns have NO spicy flavour at all
WARNING! These prawns have NO spicy flavour at all you need to make them Hot and Spicy yourself. Hence make some temura batter (easy) with fizzy water add chilli sauce or pwder and dip defrosted raw prawns into the batter then deep fry until lightly golden. Yum. Then serve with a lemon wedge. You get more these are tastier and how you want them other wise save your £ and try somewhere else.
Good value, tasted good with chilli mayo.
Good value, tasted good with chilli mayo.
I love these but you state for weeks not available
I love these but you state for weeks not available