Tesco 12 Hot & Spicy Prawns 132G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 12 Hot & Spicy Prawns 132G
£ 2.00
£1.52/100g

Offer

One prawn
  • Energy114kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1139kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • King Prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a pepper and chilli extract breadcrumb.
  • King prawns coated in crispy chilli and pepper breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (58%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Celery.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, 5
Time: 12-14 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

132g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn (10g**)
Energy1139kJ / 273kcal114kJ / 27kcal
Fat15.3g1.5g
Saturates6.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate21.0g2.1g
Sugars0.6g0.1g
Fibre1.5g0.2g
Protein12.0g1.2g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 132g typically weighs 120g.--
Pack contains 12 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says on the tin.

4 stars

These were lovely and plenty spicy enough, so I don't know where other reviewers say they're not, my tongue was on fire.

Delicious

5 stars

Very moorish i cooked and ate two boxes that were meant to go into a stir fry so had to clamber through the freezer for an alternative to add to the stir fry .

Nice but not that spicy

4 stars

Tasty, not all that spicy. As with most things you need to cook them longer and at a higher temperature than on Tesco cooking instruction.

WARNING! These prawns have NO spicy flavour at all

3 stars

WARNING! These prawns have NO spicy flavour at all you need to make them Hot and Spicy yourself. Hence make some temura batter (easy) with fizzy water add chilli sauce or pwder and dip defrosted raw prawns into the batter then deep fry until lightly golden. Yum. Then serve with a lemon wedge. You get more these are tastier and how you want them other wise save your £ and try somewhere else.

Good value, tasted good with chilli mayo.

5 stars

Good value, tasted good with chilli mayo.

I love these but you state for weeks not available

5 stars

I love these but you state for weeks not available

