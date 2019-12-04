Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey Glaze 620G

Great Value!
I have bought a couple of these now and we find them delicious. Leftovers are great for a sandwich. Will be buying more!
Totally tasteless !
Looked good but was totally tasteless ! I’ve never had gammon that had so little taste
Buying again.
It cooked from frozen. Very tasty and enough for four of us. stocking up in freezer.
Bad!
Bought as part of the 3 for 10 cooked as instructed but it tasted vile far better off buying a plain gammon joint and creating your own glaze
Not for me too sweet
I really didn't like this, the glaze was just way too sweet! If I'd known this before I would have put less on
Really Nice
Bought as part of the 3 for £10 deal and my husband and I found this so tasty and the gammon cooked to perfection. Good value
absolutely disappointing with taste and value for
absolutely disappointing with taste and value for money.. make me sick even now. Horrible taste . not recommendation at all
Bits of Gammon cobbled together
Bits of gammon cobbled together. No taste at all. Would definitely not buy again. Poor value.
Avoid
Avoid at all costs. Tough and dry.
Great easy meal!
One of our favourite dinners to have and so easy to make, absolutely lovely. Perfect with egg and Gastro Chips.