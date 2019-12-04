By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey Glaze 620G

3(13)Write a review
Tesco Gammon Joint With Honey Glaze 620G
£ 5.00
£8.07/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy786kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 634kJ

Product Description

  • Gammon joint with added water and honey glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A succulent joint, served with a sticky honey glaze.
  • Sweetcured Gammon A succulent joint, served with a sticky honey glaze
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweetcured gammon
  • A succulent joint, served with a sticky honey glaze
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Oven 60 mins
  • Pack size: 620g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (78%), Water, Honey (7%), Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. Place sauce sachet to one side.
60 minutes 200ºC/ Fan 180ºC/ Gas 6. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 55 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour contents of sachet evenly over the joint. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Allow to stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

620g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/4 of a pack (124g**)%RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 634kJ786kJ8400kJ
-150kcal186kcal9%2000kcal
Fat 2.1g2.6g4%70g
of which saturates 0.8g0.9g5%20g
Carbohydrate 4.9g6.1g
of which sugars 4.9g6.1g7%90g
Fibre 0.6g0.7g
Protein 27.4g34.0g
Salt 1.5g1.9g32%6g
This pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
**When cooked according to instructions 620g pack typically weighs 496g----

Safety information

Caution This product contains raw meat.

13 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Great Value!

5 stars

I have bought a couple of these now and we find them delicious. Leftovers are great for a sandwich. Will be buying more!

Totally tasteless !

1 stars

Looked good but was totally tasteless ! I’ve never had gammon that had so little taste

Buying again.

5 stars

It cooked from frozen. Very tasty and enough for four of us. stocking up in freezer.

Bad!

1 stars

Bought as part of the 3 for 10 cooked as instructed but it tasted vile far better off buying a plain gammon joint and creating your own glaze

Not for me too sweet

2 stars

I really didn't like this, the glaze was just way too sweet! If I'd known this before I would have put less on

Really Nice

5 stars

Bought as part of the 3 for £10 deal and my husband and I found this so tasty and the gammon cooked to perfection. Good value

absolutely disappointing with taste and value for

1 stars

absolutely disappointing with taste and value for money.. make me sick even now. Horrible taste . not recommendation at all

Bits of Gammon cobbled together

1 stars

Bits of gammon cobbled together. No taste at all. Would definitely not buy again. Poor value.

Avoid

1 stars

Avoid at all costs. Tough and dry.

Great easy meal!

5 stars

One of our favourite dinners to have and so easy to make, absolutely lovely. Perfect with egg and Gastro Chips.

