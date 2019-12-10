By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calvet Prestige Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Calvet Prestige Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White French Wine
  • This wine comes from the Bordeaux Region of South West France, the home of some of the worlds finest wines. Maison Calvet have been at the forefront of Bordeaux wine production since it was founded almost 200 years ago.
  • This elegant wine is softly oaked with hints of citrus and vanilla spice. Perfect on its own or with chicken and seafood dishes.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Colour : Nice gold colour. Nose : hints of citrus and vanilla spice. Palate : soflty oaked, perfectly well balanced. Perfect on its own or with chicken and seafood dishes

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

LGCF..

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Benjamin Tueux

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Mechanical harvests, low-temperature winemaking, cold must settling

History

  • Jean-Marie Calvet establishes the Calvet company in Tain l'Hermitage : (Rhone valley) in 1818. JM Calvet sets up in the heart of Bordeaux in 1823. Jean Calvet, the founder's great-grandson, sets up Calvet in Burgundy in 1889. GCF Group extends the Calvet range into Loire and Alsace appellations in the last 10 years. Specialist in the wines of Bordeaux and selecting the best «cuvées» from other principal French wine areas, Calvet is a French brand, distributed in more than 110 countries.

Regional Information

  • Bordeaux is one of the most famous area in the world for its wonderful wines. If you need any additional information please contact us - consommateur@lgcf.fr

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Calvet À,
  • F-33720,
  • Landiras.

Return to

  • www.calvet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Lovely wine

5 stars

Very nice wine, tastes better than the price would suggest. I am looking forward to enjoying this again!

Very disappointed

1 stars

I have bought this wine in an offer. The taste and smell was really disappointing. Actually better say without smell and very bland taste. We were not able to finish the bottle. We decided to use this french wine in cooking though even for cooking you should use relatively good quality wine. I read the previous reviews and it looks like we had different wine!

Great value for money

4 stars

Soft gentley oaked wine with hints of vanilla and lemons. Superb length and acidity well balanced. Do not expect a new world fruit bomb - no gooseberries here. My wife made me order another 4 cases!!

A Great White ~ But not a Shark!

5 stars

I was very disappointed when Alexis Lichine became unavailable, but this is an excellent substitute. It's a very reasonable priced crisp white Bordeaux.

