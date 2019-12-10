Calvet Prestige Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Lovely wine
Very nice wine, tastes better than the price would suggest. I am looking forward to enjoying this again!
Very disappointed
I have bought this wine in an offer. The taste and smell was really disappointing. Actually better say without smell and very bland taste. We were not able to finish the bottle. We decided to use this french wine in cooking though even for cooking you should use relatively good quality wine. I read the previous reviews and it looks like we had different wine!
Great value for money
Soft gentley oaked wine with hints of vanilla and lemons. Superb length and acidity well balanced. Do not expect a new world fruit bomb - no gooseberries here. My wife made me order another 4 cases!!
A Great White ~ But not a Shark!
I was very disappointed when Alexis Lichine became unavailable, but this is an excellent substitute. It's a very reasonable priced crisp white Bordeaux.