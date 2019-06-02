By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
H Valrasque Chateauneuf Du Pape 75Cl

2(9)Write a review
image 1 of H Valrasque Chateauneuf Du Pape 75Cl
£ 17.50
£17.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • This Chateauneuf du Pape has a dark ruby red colour and aromas of black fruits, olives and spice. The palate is rich and full-bodied with flavours of blackberries, liquorice and cinnamon. A perfect accompaniment to red meat, game and cheese.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Rich and full bodied with flavours of blackberries, liquorice and cinnamon

Region of Origin

The Rhone Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Castel

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Thomas Castet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Traditional vinification

History

  • Grown on a unique soil with large stones polished over the centuries, the Cuvée Hugues Valrasque expresses all the elegance of old Grenache vines on the appellation's northern terraces.

Regional Information

  • In the 14th century, the Popes in Avignon used a château overlooking the small village of Châteauneuf-du-Pape as their summer residence. The surrounding vineyard region developed enormously thanks to their impetus. Vines can still be found there today, along with the vestiges of times past.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • Hugues Valrasque,
  • 69800 Saint-Priest,
  • France.

Return to

  • Hugues Valrasque,
  • 69800 Saint-Priest,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

9 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Avoid. Many better CNdP’s out there

2 stars

No body. Thin and lacking in any complexity

The other reviews are a bit harsh

4 stars

My mum bought us a bottle of this (2014 vintage) and after reading all the reviews on here I was prepared for the worst, but it was actually an enjoyable, balanced, full-bodied red! Now I'm no Chateauneuf Du Pape connoisseur - but nor, I suspect, are most people who buy their wine from Tesco... So if, like me, you are an enthusiastic consumer of wine, but couldn't tell a blackberry back-note from an autumnal aroma, it's worth a punt.

Disagree with other reviews, if same vintage.

4 stars

I bought a few bottles of the 2014 at £8 a bottle and found it good value. We have drunk two bottles from 6 and found them both fruity and full bodied. We did ensure that it was at room temperature and left to breathe for about an hour. Anything cooler and it did taste sour. Definitely buy again, but at £8 or less, not the full advertised price.

Not fit for human consumption

1 stars

I had to register for your site and a tesco clubcard, just to tell you how bad this wine was. Thin and sour, most of the bottle has gone down the drain, despite my best efforts to persuade myself it might just about be drinkable. Tesco has let itself down by putting such a poor product on its shelf. I am tempted to return the bottle for a refund, but I think instead I will just learn my lesson and by my wine elsewhere in future.

No quite Chatenheuf-du-Crepe

2 stars

I wouldn't go as far as describing it as the Chatenheuf-du-Crepe which seems to be implied by some of the other reviews but I did find it extremely disappointing: harsh, virtually no nose and bears no resemblance to other wines from this region that I have experienced (a limited experience, I admit). I would much sooner spend far less money on some other decent full-bodied reds from the Tesco range.

Poor

1 stars

Thin and sour with a short bitter finish. The worst Chateauneuf I have ever tasted. The Tesco Finest Chateauneuf may be £5 more expensive but it's worth every penny as it's a very decent example of the appellation. This effort by H.Valrasque however is a travesty of the brand.

Terrible

1 stars

Shockingly bad - my girlfriend just bought a bottle thinking she getting a bargain - at £8 - even at £2 it would seem expensive.

Undrinkable

1 stars

How could this be released as a Chateauneuf du Pape?

undrinkable

1 stars

Sending it back, but what did I expect at £6 a bottle ??

