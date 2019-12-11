By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Aasani Cashew Nuts 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Aasani Cashew Nuts 500G
£ 5.40
£1.08/100g

Offer

25g contains
  • Energy604kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2417kJ / 582kcal

Product Description

  • Whole cashew nuts.
  
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Cashew Nuts.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains25g contains
Energy2417kJ / 582kcal604kJ / 146kcal
Fat43.9g11.0g
Saturates7.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate26.9g6.7g
Sugars5.9g1.5g
Fibre3.3g0.8g
Protein18.2g4.6g
Salt0.03g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic price for excellent cashews

5 stars

I buy them every month,extremely versatile,use in lots of recipes roast them, salt them, plain in salads,curried,or plain as a snack ,also with couscous,apricot etc

