Aasani Almonds 500G

Aasani Almonds 500G
£ 5.50
£1.10/100g
  • Energy661kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2644kJ / 640kcal

Product Description

  • Almonds
  • Aasani Almonds 500G
  • Almond
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Almonds.

Allergy Information

  • Contains almond.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Produce of the USA

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 25g serving contains
Energy2644kJ / 640kcal661kJ / 160kcal
Fat56.4g14.1g
Saturates4.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate5.8g1.5g
Sugars4.8g1.2g
Fibre7.2g1.8g
Protein23.6g5.9g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Healthy snacking.

5 stars

I love these Almonds, they are deliciously sweet and crunchy. Great source of calcium. Good value for money, make your own almond milk , add to breakfast cereal or sprinkle on a salad for great health benefits.

