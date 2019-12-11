By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Penguin Milk Chocolate Biscuit 8 Pack 196.8G

Mcvities Penguin Milk Chocolate Biscuit 8 Pack 196.8G
£ 1.00
£0.51/100g

Offer

Each bar contains
  • Energy545 kJ 130 kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Covered Biscuit Bars Filled with Chocolate Cream
  • Team GB Proud Partner
  • To find out more exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • 8 Milk Chocolate covered Biscuit Bars filled with Chocolate Cream

By Appointment To Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 196g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of bars per pack: 8

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am -5pm) UK 0800 456 1372.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

8 x 24.6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar
Energy (kJ)2178545
(kcal)521130
Fat 27.1g6.8g
of which Saturates 15.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate 62.5g15.6g
of which Sugars 40.0g10.0g
Fibre 2.5g0.6g
Protein 5.3g1.3g
Salt 0.23g0.06g
Typical number of bars per pack: 8--

