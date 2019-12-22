By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Intex Comfort Raised Twin Airbed Ep

4.5(264)Write a review
£ 45.00
£45.00/each

Product Description

  • Fiber-Tech technology for lasting durability
  • 220-240V built-in electric pump
  • L191xW99xD46cm
  • - Inflated Dimensions: 99cm x 191cm x 46cm
  • The Dura-Beam Raised airbed offers the perfect combination of luxurious comfort and convenience. Fiber-Tech interior construction provides superb structural stability and support, with added comfort and durability, and an overall better sleeping surface. 46cm in height. Built in electric pump inflates & deflates the airbed in 2 ½ minutes. Includes carry bag.

Information

264 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Have bought 2 of these both got a puncture and cou

1 stars

Have bought 2 of these both got a puncture and couldn't find where the hole was to use the puncture kit. Very disappointed and Tesco did nothing to assist with the situation.

Family coming to stay

5 stars

My husband daughter spend 3 days with us

very comfortable night's sleep

5 stars

quality product, so comfortable and quick going up. I got a good night's sleep on this. highly recommend. The size is generous for one person...I am very pleased with my purchase.

It was very interesting

4 stars

It was very interesting

Comfy and easy to blow up

5 stars

Great quality, easy to use.comes with pump. Comfortable nights sleep. I'm going to purchase more.

Camped on this for 2 weeks. Fab night sleep

5 stars

Camped on this for 2 weeks. Fab night sleep

Really sturdy

5 stars

Bought this as an extra visitors bed - quality very good - inflated in minutes - deflation easy -as a spare bed I would highly recommend

Good bed

5 stars

Bought this couple if eeeks ago and was a great buy slept on it for ten nights in a row comfortable and only needed slight air top up twice good value

Does what it says!

5 stars

Quite comfortable to sleep and retains the air throughout the night. Very compact when deflated and packed. Totally worth the price.

Quick and comfortable

5 stars

My son's friend slept on it and said how comfy it was. I couldn't believe how quick it was to out up and take down.

1-10 of 264 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

