Intex Comfort Raised Twin Airbed Ep

Have bought 2 of these both got a puncture and couldn't find where the hole was to use the puncture kit. Very disappointed and Tesco did nothing to assist with the situation.
Family coming to stay
My husband daughter spend 3 days with us
very comfortable night's sleep
quality product, so comfortable and quick going up. I got a good night's sleep on this. highly recommend. The size is generous for one person...I am very pleased with my purchase.
It was very interesting
Comfy and easy to blow up
Great quality, easy to use.comes with pump. Comfortable nights sleep. I'm going to purchase more.
Camped on this for 2 weeks. Fab night sleep
Really sturdy
Bought this as an extra visitors bed - quality very good - inflated in minutes - deflation easy -as a spare bed I would highly recommend
Good bed
Bought this couple if eeeks ago and was a great buy slept on it for ten nights in a row comfortable and only needed slight air top up twice good value
Does what it says!
Quite comfortable to sleep and retains the air throughout the night. Very compact when deflated and packed. Totally worth the price.
Quick and comfortable
My son's friend slept on it and said how comfy it was. I couldn't believe how quick it was to out up and take down.