Whole Seed Sliced Cob 400G

a very tasty loaf-----just a nuisance that it is not available earlier in the day. Why have you changed. i have usually got it in the morning.
Best bread ever!
Fabulous nutty flavour, and does last several days. Great wirh everything. Love the whole seed baton too!
Scrumptious
So fresh and soft and absolutely delicious. Great value.
I used to buy this one but when I got one the other week it wasn't fresh and it wasn't sliced right .
Disappointing
Nice flavour with lots of seeds, but: the bread has lots of holes and is very soft. Anything spread on the slices goes straight through and, therefore, unsuitable for sandwiches.
This bread is lovely, nutty low in sugar & salt, so my diabetic can have some. Thanks too the super Tecso's BAKERS.