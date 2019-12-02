By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whole Seed Sliced Cob 400G

4(6)Write a review
Whole Seed Sliced Cob 400G

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

£ 0.85
£0.21/100g

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy696kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Seed Cob 400g Sliced
  • Cob with mixed seeds. Sliced crusty loaf packed with mixed seeds
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mixed Seeds (20%) [Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed], Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Oats, Wheat

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1392kJ / 332kcal696kJ / 166kcal
Fat14.2g7.1g
Saturates1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate36.4g18.2g
Sugars2.2g1.1g
Fibre3.1g1.6g
Protein13.1g6.6g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

a very tasty loaf-----just a nuisance that it is n

5 stars

a very tasty loaf-----just a nuisance that it is not available earlier in the day. Why have you changed. i have usually got it in the morning.

Best bread ever!

5 stars

Fabulous nutty flavour, and does last several days. Great wirh everything. Love the whole seed baton too!

Scrumptious

5 stars

So fresh and soft and absolutely delicious. Great value.

I used to buy this one but when I got one the othe

1 stars

I used to buy this one but when I got one the other week it wasn't fresh and it wasn't sliced right .

Disappointing

3 stars

Nice flavour with lots of seeds, but: the bread has lots of holes and is very soft. Anything spread on the slices goes straight through and, therefore, unsuitable for sandwiches.

This bread is lovely, nutty low in sugar & salt, s

5 stars

This bread is lovely, nutty low in sugar & salt, so my diabetic can have some. Thanks too the super Tecso's BAKERS.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Wholemeal Small Loaf 400G

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

£ 0.79
£0.20/100g

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here