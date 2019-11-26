By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Christmas Marzipan Fruits 150G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Christmas Marzipan Fruits 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

not required
  • Energy207kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1797kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • An assortment of fruit shaped marzipan pieces.
  • OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
  • SOFT & NUTTY Marzipan carefully moulded into traditional fruit shapes
  • Soft & nutty
  • Marzipan carefully moulded into traditional fruit shapes
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Almonds (26%), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Lutein), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glazing Agent (Shellac)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectation. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1797kJ / 428kcal207kJ / 49kcal
Fat14.3g1.6g
Saturates1.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate67.7g7.8g
Sugars63.3g7.3g
Fibre4.0g0.5g
Protein5.0g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Soft and can taste the Almond...Nice

4 stars

Really nice marzipan flavour.....not full of veg as some are these days. Very soft. (Reason for 4 stars not 5}Need to be bigger shapes. 1 box is not enough!!!

