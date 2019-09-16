Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G

- Energy137 kJ 33 kcal2%
Product Description
- Caramels with milk chocolate centres (18 %).
- Cadbury Eclairs take you on a delicious journey through a layer of chewy caramel to a heart of rich Cadbury chocolate
- The delicious combination of caramel and chocolate has made Cadbury Eclairs a long time favourite
- This generous 166g bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 166g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approx. 23 sweets per bag
Warnings
- CHOKING WARNING
- Not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
166g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1 sweet (7.2 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1900 kJ
|137 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|452 kcal
|33 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|1.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|9.1 g
|0.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|5.1 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|48 g
|3.4 g
|90 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|0.3 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.03 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
CHOKING WARNING Not suitable for children under 4
