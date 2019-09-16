By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G

Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G
£ 1.00
£0.60/100g
Be treatwise. Each 1 sweet (7.2 g) serving contains
  • Energy137 kJ 33 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7 g
    3%
  • Sugars3.4 g
    4%
  • Salt0.03 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1900 kJ

Product Description

  • Caramels with milk chocolate centres (18 %).
  • Cadbury Eclairs take you on a delicious journey through a layer of chewy caramel to a heart of rich Cadbury chocolate
  • The delicious combination of caramel and chocolate has made Cadbury Eclairs a long time favourite
  • This generous 166g bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 166g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 23 sweets per bag

Warnings

  • CHOKING WARNING
  • Not suitable for children under 4

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

166g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1 sweet (7.2 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1900 kJ137 kJ8400 kJ /
-452 kcal33 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 17 g1.2 g70 g
of which Saturates 9.1 g0.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate 71 g5.1 g260 g
of which Sugars 48 g3.4 g90 g
Protein 4.2 g0.3 g50 g
Salt 0.48 g0.03 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

CHOKING WARNING Not suitable for children under 4

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

