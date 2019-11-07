Whole Seed Cob 400g

This is the nicest bread l have ever tasted
Normally great but not this week!
Reason for only 3 Stars - Usually this is a very good loaf. The one I received this week (8th October) from the Skegness store was very heavy and had note been proved. Perhaps they have a new Baker who doesn't know a lot about bread making!
Heavenly bread!
Most delicious bread ever eaten! Taste is heavenly, fresh, light, crunchy odd seed, tastes of home made bread eaten as a child. This should be a best kept secret but it also needs to shouted from the roof tops, try it and see.....
Awful
Awful! Tasteless and a big hole all way through.