Whole Seed Cob 400G

3.5(4)Write a review
Whole Seed Cob 400G

£ 0.85
£0.21/100g

One slice
  • Energy696kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Seed Cob 400g
  • Cob with mixed seeds. Crusty loaf packed with mixed seeds
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mixed Seeds (20%) [Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed], Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Oats, Wheat

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1392kJ / 332kcal696kJ / 166kcal
Fat14.2g7.1g
Saturates1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate36.4g18.2g
Sugars2.2g1.1g
Fibre3.1g1.6g
Protein13.1g6.6g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is the nicest bread l have ever tasted

5 stars

This is the nicest bread l have ever tasted

Normally great but not this week!

3 stars

Reason for only 3 Stars - Usually this is a very good loaf. The one I received this week (8th October) from the Skegness store was very heavy and had note been proved. Perhaps they have a new Baker who doesn't know a lot about bread making!

Heavenly bread!

5 stars

Most delicious bread ever eaten! Taste is heavenly, fresh, light, crunchy odd seed, tastes of home made bread eaten as a child. This should be a best kept secret but it also needs to shouted from the roof tops, try it and see.....

Awful

1 stars

Awful! Tasteless and a big hole all way through.

