Munchkin Deluxe Stay In Place Mirror

Very small
Really small thought size would be a lot bigger will have to make use of it thoug
Waste of money
It is Not flexible enough to fit where it needs to go.
Won't stick!
This worked wonders for the first couple of months, but now we're having a hard time getting the mirror to stick, so went from 5 stars to 2.
Too easy to move
Mirror points downwards after every pot hole and bump in the road. We have ours covered in electric tape
Small.
The mirror works fine but is a lot smaller than I was expecting.....I guess I should of read the description better!