Munchkin Deluxe Stay In Place Mirror

Munchkin Deluxe Stay In Place Mirror
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Dual Sight™ Mirror
  • Perfect for use with both front-facing & rear-facing car seats
  • Clear Sight™ mirror gives you a full, high-quality view of your child
  • Shatter resistant mirror for safety
  • 1 Push-lock™ suction cups provide superior grip
  • Clear-sight for vivid reflection
  • Forward-facing
  • Rear-facing
  • 2 ways to view
  • For cars
  • We know journeys
  • Pivots and rotates 360°
  • Visor clip

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • FOR YOUR CHILD'S SAFETY AND HEALTH. WARNING! This product is not a toy and is for adult use only. Keep all parts including packaging out of reach of children. Never adjust mirror whilst driving. Regularly check attachment to ensure secure fit. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  Unit 760,
  Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  Wetherby,
  West Yorkshire,
  LS23 7FW,

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,
  • England.
  • munchkin.com

Safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Very small

1 stars

Really small thought size would be a lot bigger will have to make use of it thoug

Waste of money

2 stars

It is Not flexible enough to fit where it needs to go.

Won't stick!

2 stars

This worked wonders for the first couple of months, but now we're having a hard time getting the mirror to stick, so went from 5 stars to 2.

Too easy to move

1 stars

Mirror points downwards after every pot hole and bump in the road. We have ours covered in electric tape

Small.

3 stars

The mirror works fine but is a lot smaller than I was expecting.....I guess I should of read the description better!

