Brica Safety Harness & Reins

Write a review
Brica Safety Harness & Reins
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Harness & Reins
  • Keep your little one by your side in busy public areas
  • Strong & durable straps & buckles
  • Adjusts to accommodate growing children
  • 1 Adjustable for a growing child
  • 2 Plastic clips for ease of use
  • Use on a highchair tool
  • On-the-go travel

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Ensure the side straps are attached to the anchor points, by passing the buckle through the "D" rings and its own loop and then fasten to the main harness body at the side buckles.

Warnings

  FOR YOUR CHILD'S SAFETY AND HEALTH. WARNING! Do not use this harness in motorised and power driven vehicles. Ensure that the harness attachment devices are compatible with the child use and care article (e.g. highchair or pushchair). A rein is included which may be fitted to the harness. It may be unsafe to use in combination with another harness and reins product. Before each use, ensure that the straps are correctly fitted only to their intended attachment parts according to the instructions.
  • Remove all packaging components before use. Conforms to EN 13210:2004.
  • Remove all packaging components before use. Conforms to EN 13210:2004.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  HG3 1UF

Return to

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Suite 1A1,
  • Central House,
  • Otley Road,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 1UF,
  • England.
  munchkin.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

48 Months

Safety information

FOR YOUR CHILD'S SAFETY AND HEALTH. WARNING! Do not use this harness in motorised and power driven vehicles. Ensure that the harness attachment devices are compatible with the child use and care article (e.g. highchair or pushchair). A rein is included which may be fitted to the harness. It may be unsafe to use in combination with another harness and reins product. Before each use, ensure that the straps are correctly fitted only to their intended attachment parts according to the instructions. Remove all packaging components before use. Conforms to EN 13210:2004.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Does the job!

4 stars

I’m glad I bought this, strong material and easy to use.

Exactly what I needed

5 stars

Comfy harness and easy to use, my one though would be the highchair fixings could be bigger as they don’t fit all chairs with much room so can’t be used all the time. And maybe the ‘lead’ part could be longer to allow the toddler. A little more freedom. But exactly fit for purpose so glad I found them! And so cheap!

Great features

5 stars

I brought 2 of these About a week ago, one for my daughter 3 years old, and one for my son, 2 years old, they're good as they support all of the child (wrap around), so if they try to run off, you can have a better hold of them. Also good value for money. Thumbs up. Only proborn is can't get my son to keep his on....lol

Not bad for £5

3 stars

Looked better online, the strap isn't very long but i guess that could be for safety reasons. Overall can't go wrong for £5

Great product

5 stars

Great product, easy to get on and long enough handle

Stronger than it looks!

4 stars

Initially thought the reins to be too small and not very strong, but having now used them, they are great! Adjustable, good length on rein to adult and strong enough to pull child up when they 'trip'!

Great item

5 stars

I bought this a month ago as my son is now walking more outside and I wanted him to be safe. This harness is great. Very easy to fit and my son wasn't bothered by it being on him. Great price aswell. Would definitely recommend

great value!

5 stars

I BOUGHT 2 SETS OF REINS AT THE SAME TIME & WAS EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE QUALITY AND PRICE!

perfect for my granddaughter

5 stars

Perfect for what I want, to keep my granddaughter safe

Good product

4 stars

I bought this product a month ago and its great value for money

