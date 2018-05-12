Brica Safety Harness & Reins

Does the job!
I’m glad I bought this, strong material and easy to use.
Exactly what I needed
Comfy harness and easy to use, my one though would be the highchair fixings could be bigger as they don’t fit all chairs with much room so can’t be used all the time. And maybe the ‘lead’ part could be longer to allow the toddler. A little more freedom. But exactly fit for purpose so glad I found them! And so cheap!
Great features
I brought 2 of these About a week ago, one for my daughter 3 years old, and one for my son, 2 years old, they're good as they support all of the child (wrap around), so if they try to run off, you can have a better hold of them. Also good value for money. Thumbs up. Only proborn is can't get my son to keep his on....lol
Not bad for £5
Looked better online, the strap isn't very long but i guess that could be for safety reasons. Overall can't go wrong for £5
Great product
Great product, easy to get on and long enough handle
Stronger than it looks!
Initially thought the reins to be too small and not very strong, but having now used them, they are great! Adjustable, good length on rein to adult and strong enough to pull child up when they 'trip'!
Great item
I bought this a month ago as my son is now walking more outside and I wanted him to be safe. This harness is great. Very easy to fit and my son wasn't bothered by it being on him. Great price aswell. Would definitely recommend
great value!
I BOUGHT 2 SETS OF REINS AT THE SAME TIME & WAS EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE QUALITY AND PRICE!
perfect for my granddaughter
Perfect for what I want, to keep my granddaughter safe
Good product
I bought this product a month ago and its great value for money