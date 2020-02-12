By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maynards Midget Gems 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 12 sweets (24 g) serving contains
  • Energy351 kJ 83 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars14 g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1461 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums.
  • Made with natural colours
  • Maynards Bassetts Midget Gems are Lime, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Orange, Apricot and Pear fruit flavoured gums, a true confectionery classic
  • Whether you're trying them for the first time or reliving childhood sweetshop memories, they're sure to be loved by kids and adults alike
  • This 160g bag of Midget Gems is perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Coconut), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Vegetable Carbon, Lutein, Curcumin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 80 sweets per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 12 sweets (24 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1461 kJ351 kJ8400 kJ /
-344 kcal83 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.2 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 77 g19 g260 g
of which Sugars 58 g14 g90 g
Protein 7.4 g1.8 g50 g
Salt 0.05 g< 0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

