Heinz Apple Juice 150Ml

Product Description
- Apple juice from concentrate diluted with spring water.
- No added sugar.
- Baby grade.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Gluten free.
- Pack size: 150ML
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice from Concentrate (50%), Spring Water, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened chill and use within 24 hours. Do not return unused juice to the bottle for storage.
Preparation and Usage
- Contains naturally occurring sugars which can cause tooth decay, please ensure you brush teeth regularly.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- For information on feeding please call our friendly Careline on 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|96 kJ / 23 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|4.9 g
|- of which sugars
|4.8 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020