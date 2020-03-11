By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Apple Juice 150Ml

Heinz Apple Juice 150Ml
£ 0.79
£5.27/litre

Product Description

  • Apple juice from concentrate diluted with spring water.
  • No added sugar.
  • Baby grade.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Gluten free.
  • Pack size: 150ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (50%), Spring Water, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened chill and use within 24 hours. Do not return unused juice to the bottle for storage.

Preparation and Usage

  • Contains naturally occurring sugars which can cause tooth decay, please ensure you brush teeth regularly.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

  • For information on feeding please call our friendly Careline on 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 96 kJ / 23 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
- of which saturates Trace
Carbohydrate 4.9 g
- of which sugars 4.8 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt 0.02 g

