Mars Refuel Sportscap 470Ml Plus 25% Extra Free

£ 1.35
£0.29/100ml

Offer

1/2 Bottle = 235ml
  • Energy581kJ 138kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 247kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate milk drink with malt extract, caramel flavour and sweeteners (UHT).
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 470ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Milk (2.2% Fat) (75%), Recombined Whey (from Milk) (21%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder (0.7%), Modified Starch, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Salt, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K, Sucralose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.For best before date see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2; portion size: 235ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

470ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100ml/ 235ml/ (%**)
Energy 247kJ581kJ(7%)
-59kcal138kcal(7%)
Fat 2.2g5.1g(7%)
of which saturates 1.5g3.5g(17%)
Carbohydrate 6.5g15.3g(6%)
of which sugars 6.1g14.2g(16%)
Protein 3.2g7.4g(15%)
Salt 0.24g0.56g(9%)
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

