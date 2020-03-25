Whiskas Kitten Poultry In Jelly 12X100g
Product Description
- Complete Wet Pet Food for Kittens.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 12x100g Whiskas wet cat food for kittens in individual packets
- Mixed multipack of 12 x 100g Whiskas wet cat food for indoor or outdoor kittens
- Classic variants, to suit every domestic cat's choice, Poultry Selection in Jelly, Whiskas cat food pouches
- Feline food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Delicious cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal. A perfect way to give your kitten everything she naturally needs to grow healthy and strong. Available in 100g WHISKAS® kitten cat food pouches.
- At WHISKAS® we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at Waltham, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
Information
Storage
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- ≤ 3 months: Pouch Only x2 1/2, Pouch + Dry Food x1 1/2 + 20g
- 4 - 5 months: Pouch Only x3, Pouch + Dry Food x2 + 20g
- 6-12 months: Pouch Only x3 1/2, Pouch + Dry Food x2 + 20g
- We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
- 86 kcal 100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.whiskas.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Turkey), Oils and Fats, Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 6 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.2 Moisture: 83.5 Calcium: 0.3 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin C: 210 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Taurine: 1100 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2150 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Duck), Oils and Fats, Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 6 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.2 Moisture: 83.5 Calcium: 0.3 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin C: 210 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Taurine: 1100 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2150 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Chicken), Oils and Fats, Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 6 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.2 Moisture: 83.5 Calcium: 0.3 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin C: 210 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Taurine: 1100 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2150 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Poultry), Oils and Fats, Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 6 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.2 Moisture: 83.5 Calcium: 0.3 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin C: 210 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Taurine: 1100 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2150 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
