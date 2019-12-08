By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rock Salt Grinder 100G

Tesco Rock Salt Grinder 100G
£ 2.00
£0.20/10g
1/2 of a teaspoon
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt4.9g
    82%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ / 0kcal

Product Description

  • Rock salt.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a teaspoon (5g)
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt98.5g4.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

WHAT A LOAD OF RUBBISH

1 stars

Quality very poor, not re-usable. NO INFORMATION ON WHETHER THIS SALT CONTAINS ADDITIVES SUCH AS IODINE & ANTI_CAKING AGENTS. Gave it one star because you can't write anything here if you leave ZERO STARS.

Nonrefillable

3 stars

Nonrefillable

This is not re-fillable, making it quite pointless

1 stars

This is not re-fillable, making it quite pointless.

Not Re-fillable. Cannot recycle plastic top.

3 stars

Not Re-fillable. Cannot recycle plastic top.

Disappointing

2 stars

Salt comes out in big chunks. Says bottle recyclable but not the top, but you can't remove the top! no way to refill it, not that you'd want to.

A bit messy

2 stars

The last few times I have purchased this item the grinder has not ground the salt properly and large chunks of salt have ended up on the plate. Salt goes everywhere too!

Would be even better if the lid came off!!

4 stars

This is a really great product except you can no longer remove the top to either refill or recycle. Disappointed with Tescos considering the latest news on plastics etc..

