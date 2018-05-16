Peppa Pig Mini Snack Raisins 9X14g

- Energy198kJ 47kcal2%
Product Description
- Raisins
- Peppa is a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favourite things include playing, games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles. Her adventures always end happily with loud snorts of laughter.
- Great for lunchboxes!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 126g
Information
Ingredients
Raisins, Vegetable Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in Turkey
Number of uses
Pack contains 9 servings
Warnings
- WARNING: Although every effort has been made to remove stones and fruit stalks some may remain. Small dried fruit is a potential choking hazard.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Maxwell Gida,
- A division of Maxwell Food Products Pty Ltd.,
- Suite C8,
- Market Plaza Building,
- PO Box 565,
- Sydney Markets,
Return to
- www.maxwellfoods.com
- www.peppapig.com
Net Contents
9 x 14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per mini pack (approx 14g)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1417kJ/334kcal
|198kJ/47kcal
|2%
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.1g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Nil
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|74.9g
|10.5g
|of which sugars
|63.0g
|8.8g
|10%
|Fibre
|5.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.02g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake based on an average adult diet of 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|Your daily intakes may be higher or lower depending on your energy needs
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
