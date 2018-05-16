By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peppa Pig Mini Snack Raisins 9X14g

Peppa Pig Mini Snack Raisins 9X14g
£ 1.00
£7.94/kg
Each carton (14g) contains
  • Energy198kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • SaturatesNil
    0%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1417kJ/334kcal

Product Description

  • Raisins
  • Peppa is a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favourite things include playing, games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles. Her adventures always end happily with loud snorts of laughter.
  • Great for lunchboxes!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 126g

Information

Ingredients

Raisins, Vegetable Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although every effort has been made to remove stones and fruit stalks some may remain. Small dried fruit is a potential choking hazard.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Maxwell Gida,
  • A division of Maxwell Food Products Pty Ltd.,
  • Suite C8,
  • Market Plaza Building,
  • PO Box 565,
  • Sydney Markets,

Return to

  • www.maxwellfoods.com
  • www.peppapig.com

Net Contents

9 x 14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer mini pack (approx 14g)%RI*
Energy 1417kJ/334kcal198kJ/47kcal2%
Fat 1.0g0.1g<1%
of which saturates 0.1gNil0%
Carbohydrate 74.9g10.5g
of which sugars 63.0g8.8g10%
Fibre 5.5g0.8g
Protein 3.7g0.5g
Salt 0.15g0.02g<1%
*Reference Intake based on an average adult diet of 8400kJ/2000kcal---
Your daily intakes may be higher or lower depending on your energy needs---

Safety information

