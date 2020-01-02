By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Seasoning 65G

£ 0.90
£0.14/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy87kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1338kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • A seasoning blend with sweet smoked paprika and garlic.
  • SWEET & SMOKY
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Smoked Paprika (9%), Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Garlic (6%), Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Ground Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Celery Powder, Flavouring (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

65g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a teaspoon (6.5g)
Energy1338kJ / 317kcal87kJ / 21kcal
Fat2.5g0.2g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate62.4g4.1g
Sugars37.2g2.4g
Fibre8.0g0.5g
Protein7.1g0.5g
Salt9.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Unfit for purpose

2 stars

Flavour is fine, but I can only ever use about a third of the jar because it sets into a solid lump rendering it unfit for purpose. I use other brands in the same way and store in the same place, and I have no problem with them. I therefore can't use this item anymore.

fantastic, I definitely recommend it, makes the ch

5 stars

fantastic, I definitely recommend it, makes the chicken so tasty! :)))

Delicious turns dull ingredients into a big treat

5 stars

Delicious. I put half a jar in a big bowl of cous cous (100g) of dry cous cous makes a big bowl) with some onions peppers mushrooms. Takes less than 5 minutes, low calorie, filling & everyone thinks I'm a genius chef

