Tesco Bbq Seasoning 65G

Unfit for purpose
Flavour is fine, but I can only ever use about a third of the jar because it sets into a solid lump rendering it unfit for purpose. I use other brands in the same way and store in the same place, and I have no problem with them. I therefore can't use this item anymore.
fantastic, I definitely recommend it, makes the ch
fantastic, I definitely recommend it, makes the chicken so tasty! :)))
Delicious turns dull ingredients into a big treat
Delicious. I put half a jar in a big bowl of cous cous (100g) of dry cous cous makes a big bowl) with some onions peppers mushrooms. Takes less than 5 minutes, low calorie, filling & everyone thinks I'm a genius chef