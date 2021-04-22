We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cajun Seasoning 45G

2.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Cajun Seasoning 45G
£ 0.90
£0.20/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1318kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • A seasoning blend with garlic and thyme.
  • RICH & HERBY
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Paprika, Dried Onion, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Garlic (9%), Yeast Extract, Red Pepper Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Ground Black Pepper, Flavourings, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Dried Herbs (Thyme, Oregano, Bay Leaf), Garlic Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

45g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a teaspoon (4.5g)
Energy1318kJ / 314kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat6.5g0.3g
Saturates1.0g<0.1g
Carbohydrate45.9g2.1g
Sugars17.0g0.8g
Fibre14.0g0.6g
Protein10.9g0.5g
Salt13.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This had very little flavour and seemed to set sol

2 stars

This had very little flavour and seemed to set solid within weeks of opening. The seasoning was just a uniform orange powder, compared to other cajun seasonings which are more clearly a mixture of different spices.

great spice

5 stars

A most flavorful blend of elements,this mix have been a favorite since about 3 years back,and is such a quick fix for spicing up baked beans and soups and the likes,and a jar goes a long way in making even the most simple things much more interesting. Very economical in use too-the flavor is so intense very little is needed to brighten up any savory dish.

No real flavour. Very sweet. Chemical aftertaste.

1 stars

No real flavour. Very sweet. Chemical aftertaste.

