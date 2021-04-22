Tesco Cajun Seasoning 45G

This had very little flavour and seemed to set sol
This had very little flavour and seemed to set solid within weeks of opening. The seasoning was just a uniform orange powder, compared to other cajun seasonings which are more clearly a mixture of different spices.
great spice
A most flavorful blend of elements,this mix have been a favorite since about 3 years back,and is such a quick fix for spicing up baked beans and soups and the likes,and a jar goes a long way in making even the most simple things much more interesting. Very economical in use too-the flavor is so intense very little is needed to brighten up any savory dish.
No real flavour. Very sweet. Chemical aftertaste.
