Tesco Harissa Seasoning 48G

a bit special
Among the best spice blends ever,and makes the most mundane events such as rice & cup soup & noodles rather special. Good value in the powder version and just as good as the pastes which are somewhat overpriced.
Good blend of spices and better value than pastes,
Good blend of spices and better value than pastes, some of which are watery or use sunflower oil which produces carcinogenic aldehydes when heated and should not be used in cooking.
My must have in the kitchen!
Too Smokey
The smokey paprika taste is too empowering.
Middle Eastern delight
Lovely on lamb or chicken especially to liven up a chicken salad