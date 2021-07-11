We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Harissa Seasoning 48G

4.6(5)Write a review
Tesco Harissa Seasoning 48G
£ 0.90
£0.19/10g
1/2 teaspoon
  • Energy62kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1291kJ / 308kcal

Product Description

  • A seasoning blend with sweet smoked paprika, coriander and bird's eye chillies.
  • SPICY & FRAGRANT
  • SPICY & FRAGRANT
  • Pack size: 48G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Paprika (31%), Tomato Powder, Ground Red Bell Pepper, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Salt, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Bird's Eye Chilli Flakes, Course Ground Black Pepper, Ground Caraway.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

48g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1291kJ / 308kcal62kJ / 15kcal
Fat6.8g0.3g
Saturates1.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate40.7g2.0g
Sugars27.0g1.3g
Fibre19.8g1.0g
Protein11.1g0.5g
Salt7.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Seasoning, Herbs & Spices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

a bit special

5 stars

Among the best spice blends ever,and makes the most mundane events such as rice & cup soup & noodles rather special. Good value in the powder version and just as good as the pastes which are somewhat overpriced.

Good blend of spices and better value than pastes,

4 stars

Good blend of spices and better value than pastes, some of which are watery or use sunflower oil which produces carcinogenic aldehydes when heated and should not be used in cooking.

My must have in the kitchen!

5 stars

My must have in the kitchen!

Too Smokey

4 stars

The smokey paprika taste is too empowering.

Middle Eastern delight

5 stars

Lovely on lamb or chicken especially to liven up a chicken salad

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here