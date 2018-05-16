By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Celery Salt 75G

£ 0.85
£0.11/10g
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat
    -%
  • Saturates
    -%
  • Sugars
    -%
  • Salt
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 386kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of celery and salt
  • Strong distinctive flavour. Great with vegetarian dishes.
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt (76%), Celery Powder (23%), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains celery. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy386kJ / 93kcal
Fat5.9g
Saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate2.6g
Sugars0.2g
Fibre6.1g
Protein4.4g
Salt73.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

