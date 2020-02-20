By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nigella Seeds 45G

Tesco Nigella Seeds 45G
£ 0.85
£0.19/10g
½ of a teaspoon
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1790kJ / 434kcal

Product Description

  • Black onion seeds.
  • BITTER & MILDLY NUTTY
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

45g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a teaspoon (4.5g)
Energy1790kJ / 434kcal1790kJ / 434kcal
Fat30.6g30.6g
Saturates4.8g4.8g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.4g
Sugars1.4g1.4g
Fibre36.1g36.1g
Protein20.3g20.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Great product INCORRECT FAT GRAM VALUE

5 stars

Please correct the fat gram value on this product. It is 30g per 100g so cannot be 30g per half teaspoon as stated. A must have product for most Asian dishes. Great value.

