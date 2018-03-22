By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Piece Paint Brush And Roller Kit

4.5(17)Write a review
Tesco 12 Piece Paint Brush And Roller Kit
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • 4" & 9" roller frames with sleeves
  • 2 paint trays & 3 paintbrushes
  • Complete with a 12x9ft polythene dust sheet
  • - All the painting tools you need for painting interior walls, ceilings and woodwork in one kit
  • - Set includes: 3 x paint brushes, 4" roller frame, 4" paint tray, 4" gloss & emulsion sleeves, 9" roller frame, 9" paint tray, 9" sleeve, 9" clear tray insert and a 12' x 9' polythene dust sheet
  • A 12 piece decorating set which has all your decorating needs covered. This set is good for a variety of DIY jobs, including painting walls and ceilings, skirting boards and much more!
  • Cleaning: Remove excess paint. Water based paints: Rinse in clean water. Oil/Solvent based paints: Rinse in white spirit or thinning base solvent (if different). Then wash in warm water with detergent. Dry naturally away from direct heat.
  • Warning: To avoid danger or suffocation, please keep this wrapper away from babies and children. Please retain this information for future reference.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

17 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value for money

5 stars

Had all the little extras too very happy with this product. Great value

Just add paint and you're ready to go

5 stars

I hate decorating but am slowly working my way through the house. I buy one of these packs for each room I decorate, throwing them away after use. I know it's wasteful but it saves the mess and hassle of cleaning up after a day spent painting. This pack is great value.

Works well

5 stars

Have not done a lot of decoration before but doing good

Works a treat

5 stars

I bought this set and it all worked out well lovely clean walls

Great kit

5 stars

What a bargain. I couldn't believe what a fantastic kit this is.One large re usable plastic sheet to protect furniture and floors from paint splashes. One large paint roller with one large paint tray. One small paint roller with a small paint tray. Also different sizes of paint brushes. All cleaned and dryed perfectly after use ,stored away for the next painting project. Very happy with this kit.

Very easy to use

5 stars

Very good value for money. Easy to wash.and usee again.

Roller & paint brush set

3 stars

Good basic paint brush & roller set good value for money

Great little set for the money

5 stars

£5 & came with paint brushes 2 rollers the tray & even a dust sheet. Handy for a one off decorating job

brilliant product

5 stars

I bought this from Tesco as their products are really good value and it was just what I needed.

First Class BUY

4 stars

This was a great purchase at the cost because of all items that were included.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

