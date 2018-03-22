Tesco 12 Piece Paint Brush And Roller Kit

Great value for money
Had all the little extras too very happy with this product. Great value
Just add paint and you're ready to go
I hate decorating but am slowly working my way through the house. I buy one of these packs for each room I decorate, throwing them away after use. I know it's wasteful but it saves the mess and hassle of cleaning up after a day spent painting. This pack is great value.
Works well
Have not done a lot of decoration before but doing good
Works a treat
I bought this set and it all worked out well lovely clean walls
Great kit
What a bargain. I couldn't believe what a fantastic kit this is.One large re usable plastic sheet to protect furniture and floors from paint splashes. One large paint roller with one large paint tray. One small paint roller with a small paint tray. Also different sizes of paint brushes. All cleaned and dryed perfectly after use ,stored away for the next painting project. Very happy with this kit.
Very easy to use
Very good value for money. Easy to wash.and usee again.
Roller & paint brush set
Good basic paint brush & roller set good value for money
Great little set for the money
£5 & came with paint brushes 2 rollers the tray & even a dust sheet. Handy for a one off decorating job
brilliant product
I bought this from Tesco as their products are really good value and it was just what I needed.
First Class BUY
This was a great purchase at the cost because of all items that were included.