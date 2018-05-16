By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spaghetti Rings 410G

£ 0.35
£0.85/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy509kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 249kJ / 59kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti rings in tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pasta (46%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Purée (29%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Potato Flour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Paprika), Spice Extracts [Capsicum, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg, Pepper], Herb Extracts [Basil, Bay, Coriander, Sage, Thyme], Garlic Extract, Marjoram, Onion Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2½ mins/900W 2 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (205g)
Energy249kJ / 59kcal509kJ / 120kcal
Fat0.6g1.1g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate12.2g25.0g
Sugars4.9g10.0g
Fibre0.7g1.4g
Protein0.9g1.8g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

