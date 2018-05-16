Tesco Spaghetti Rings 410G

- Energy509kJ 120kcal6%
- Fat1.1g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars10.0g11%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 249kJ / 59kcal
Product Description
- Spaghetti rings in tomato sauce.
- In Tomato Sauce Durum wheat pasta carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce.
- Pack size: 410g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pasta (46%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Purée (29%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Potato Flour, Colours (Paprika Extract, Paprika), Spice Extracts [Capsicum, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg, Pepper], Herb Extracts [Basil, Bay, Coriander, Sage, Thyme], Garlic Extract, Marjoram, Onion Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2½ mins/900W 2 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
410g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a can (205g)
|Energy
|249kJ / 59kcal
|509kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|25.0g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|Pack contains 2 servings.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
