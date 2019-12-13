Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free 4X330ml
Product Description
- Alcohol-Free Apple Cider with a Taste of Raspberry & Blackcurrant.
- Alcohol-free
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fermented Apples, Juice (Apple, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Raspberry), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (E224/Sulphites), Alc. Not more than 0.05% vol.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Brewery,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Consumer Contact +46 (0)580 886 02
- www.kopparbergs.se
Net Contents
4 x 330ml Bottles
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy:
|160 kJ / 38 Kcal
|Fat:
|< 0.5 g
|Of which Saturates:
|< 0.5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|9.2 g
|Of which Sugars:
|9.2 g
|Protein:
|< 0.5 g
|Salt:
|< 0.01 g
