Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free 4X330ml

Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free 4X330ml
£ 3.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol-Free Apple Cider with a Taste of Raspberry & Blackcurrant.
  • Alcohol-free
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fermented Apples, Juice (Apple, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Raspberry), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (E224/Sulphites), Alc. Not more than 0.05% vol.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Brewery,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Consumer Contact +46 (0)580 886 02
  • www.kopparbergs.se

Net Contents

4 x 330ml Bottles

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy: 160 kJ / 38 Kcal
Fat: < 0.5 g
Of which Saturates: < 0.5 g
Carbohydrate: 9.2 g
Of which Sugars: 9.2 g
Protein: < 0.5 g
Salt: < 0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

