Rajah Paprika Powder 400G

Paprika Powder

Rajah Paprika Powder is ground from specially selected capsicums which adds a unique dimension to the taste of the dish whilst imparting a wonderfully rich colour.

Since 1931, Rajah has been sourcing spices from the finest regions, so you and your family can enjoy the tastes you so fondly know as home.

Taste of home 100% pure No artificial colours or additives Vegetarian Society approved

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Paprika Powder

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives