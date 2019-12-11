Rajah Haldi Ground Turmeric 400G

Product Description
- Ground Turmeric
- For recipe ideas and more information visit www.rajahspices.co.uk
- Rajah Turmeric is native to tropical South Asia and provides a versatile spice that is rich in colour, flavour and fragrance.
- Since 1931, Rajah has been sourcing spices from the finest regions, so you and your family can enjoy the tastes you so fondly know as home.
- 100% pure
- Taste of home
- No artificial colours or additives
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Ground Turmeric
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. On opening store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Westmill Foods,
- 26 Crown Road,
- Enfield,
- Middlesex,
- EN1 1DZ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
400g ℮
