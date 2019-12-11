By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rajah Haldi Ground Turmeric 400G

Rajah Haldi Ground Turmeric 400G
£ 1.99
£0.05/10g

Product Description

  • Ground Turmeric
  • For recipe ideas and more information visit www.rajahspices.co.uk
  • Rajah Turmeric is native to tropical South Asia and provides a versatile spice that is rich in colour, flavour and fragrance.
  • Since 1931, Rajah has been sourcing spices from the finest regions, so you and your family can enjoy the tastes you so fondly know as home.
  • 100% pure
  • Taste of home
  • No artificial colours or additives
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Ground Turmeric

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. On opening store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • Middlesex,
  • EN1 1DZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • Middlesex,
  • EN1 1DZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

400g ℮

