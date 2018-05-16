Tesco White Wine Stock Pots 4 Pack 112G

- Energy47kJ 11kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 37kJ / 9kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated white wine stock.
- DELICATE & CRISP Made to a specially developed recipe to add depth to creamy sauces.
- Delicate & crisp
- Pack size: 112g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Caster Sugar (Sulphites), Salt, Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), White Wine Concentrate (Sulphites) (12%), Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Tara Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Add directly to your dish.
- Alternatively, dissolve one cube into 500ml of just boiled water to make a delicious stock.
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|37kJ / 9kcal
|47kJ / 11kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
