Tesco White Wine Stock Pots 4 Pack 112G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco White Wine Stock Pots 4 Pack 112G
£ 1.30
£1.17/100g
1/4 stockpot
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 37kJ / 9kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated white wine stock.
  • DELICATE & CRISP Made to a specially developed recipe to add depth to creamy sauces.
  • Delicate & crisp
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Water, Caster Sugar (Sulphites), Salt, Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), White Wine Concentrate (Sulphites) (12%), Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Tara Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add directly to your dish.
  • Alternatively, dissolve one cube into 500ml of just boiled water to make a delicious stock.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy37kJ / 9kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.2g2.7g
Sugars1.0g1.3g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

