Tesco Red Wine Stock Pots 4 Pack 112G

The product is good and a convenient portion size.. The packaging is dreadful - you cannot pull the top off as with other brands and need a knife to cut it open. Then you cannot squeeze the product out of the pot and it needs to be scooped out with a spoon.
Good product
Used it in beef casserole with fresh green peppercorns. It worked well; in the final dish it wasn't obvious that I used the product rather than fresh wine. Each stock pot contains 4g of salt, so don't add any extra seasoning until tasting right at the end. (I didn't add any salt at all and used one stockpot for 400g casserole steak.)
Does as stated
Work as well as branded stock pots, dissolved well and with a good flavour, of a little sweet