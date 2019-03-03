By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Wine Stock Pots 4 Pack 112G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Red Wine Stock Pots 4 Pack 112G
£ 1.30
£1.17/100g
1/4 of a stockpot
  • Energy45kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 36kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated red wine stock.
  • FULL & FRUITY Made to a specially developed recipe to add depth to tomato dishes
  • FULL & FRUITY
  • Full & fruity
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Red Wine Concentrate (Sulphites) (16%), Salt, Caster Sugar (Sulphites), Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add directly to your dish.
  • Alternatively, dissolve one cube into 500ml of just boiled water to make a delicious stock.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1/4 of a stockpot (125ml)
Energy36kJ / 8kcal45kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.9g2.4g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The product is good and a convenient portion size.

3 stars

The product is good and a convenient portion size.. The packaging is dreadful - you cannot pull the top off as with other brands and need a knife to cut it open. Then you cannot squeeze the product out of the pot and it needs to be scooped out with a spoon.

Good product

5 stars

Used it in beef casserole with fresh green peppercorns. It worked well; in the final dish it wasn't obvious that I used the product rather than fresh wine. Each stock pot contains 4g of salt, so don't add any extra seasoning until tasting right at the end. (I didn't add any salt at all and used one stockpot for 400g casserole steak.)

Does as stated

3 stars

Work as well as branded stock pots, dissolved well and with a good flavour, of a little sweet

