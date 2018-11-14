Tesco Beef Gravy Pot 4 Pack 112G

Dreadful...
These gravy pots were a big disappointment. I thought they might be similar to the market-leading brand, but unfortunately, they are dreadful. Bitter, bland and leave an awful taste in the mouth. Would not recommend.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177kJ / 42kcal
Maize Starch, Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Beef Extract (5%), Barley Malt Extract Powder, Sugar, Salt, Beef Fat (2.5%), Onion Concentrate, Onion Extract, Thyme, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K. using beef from the EU and South America
Pack contains 16 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
4 x 28g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|177kJ / 42kcal
|110kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
