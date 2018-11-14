By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beef Gravy Pot 4 Pack 112G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Beef Gravy Pot 4 Pack 112G
£ 1.00
£0.89/100g
One Gravy Pot
  • Energy110kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated beef gravy.
  • Tesco 4 Beef Gravy Pots RICH & SMOOTH Specially developed for intensely beefy taste and velvety texture.
  • RICH & SMOOTH Specially developed for intensely beefy taste and velvety texture.
  • Rich & smooth
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Beef Extract (5%), Barley Malt Extract Powder, Sugar, Salt, Beef Fat (2.5%), Onion Concentrate, Onion Extract, Thyme, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the EU and South America

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Mix the pot of concentrated gravy with 220ml of cold water. Stir well to disperse. Bring to the boil from cold. Simmer until thick.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy177kJ / 42kcal110kJ / 26kcal
Fat2.0g1.2g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.8g3.0g
Sugars0.6g0.4g
Fibre0.3g0.2g
Protein1.1g0.7g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Dreadful...

1 stars

These gravy pots were a big disappointment. I thought they might be similar to the market-leading brand, but unfortunately, they are dreadful. Bitter, bland and leave an awful taste in the mouth. Would not recommend.

Usually bought next

Knorr Rich Beef Stock Pot 4 X 28G

£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Knorr Chicken Gravy Pot 4 X 28G

£ 1.90
£1.70/100g

Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 4 X 28G

£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Tesco Chicken Stockpot 4 Pack 112G

£ 0.95
£0.85/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here