Tesco Chicken Stockpot 4 Pack 112G

£ 1.00
£0.89/100g
1/4 of a stock pot
  • Energy51kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 41kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated chicken stock.
  • RICH & SAVOURY Made to a specially developed recipe to add depth to soups and casseroles.
  • Rich & savoury
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Chicken Fat, Onion Powder, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Onion Concentrate, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Dried Chicken, White Wine Concentrate(White Wine, Water), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Parsley, Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add directly to your dish.
  • Alternatively, dissolve one cube into 500ml of just boiled water to make a delicious stock.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1/4 of a stockpot (125ml)
Energy41kJ / 10kcal51kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.3g1.6g
Sugars1.1g1.4g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

As good as branded

5 stars

Just as good as the branded alternatives and lower fat content than most others as well (amazing how much fat is in stock)

