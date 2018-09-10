Tesco Chicken Stockpot 4 Pack 112G

As good as branded
Just as good as the branded alternatives and lower fat content than most others as well (amazing how much fat is in stock)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 41kJ / 10kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Chicken Fat, Onion Powder, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Onion Concentrate, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Dried Chicken, White Wine Concentrate(White Wine, Water), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Parsley, Black Pepper.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 16 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
4 x 28g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1/4 of a stockpot (125ml)
|Energy
|41kJ / 10kcal
|51kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When prepared according to instructions.
