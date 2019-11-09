Tesco Irish Sew 300G

A quick tasty snack
I quite enjoyed this, I did add a steam bag of veg which was 2 of the 5 a day, so maybe total of 3 of 5 a day, Not an awful lot of meat but not bad value for a quick meal.
Irish stew they said it was. Contains meat and veg
Irish stew they said it was. Contains meat and vegetables. Well in mine I had one piece of meet poor very disappointing. This is the second pot meal I have tried along with corn beef and onion stew. However this was the same although this contained no meat. If I wanted to just have vegetables stew then I would look for this. For the money value it's very poor. However the veg and stew is very tasty x.
Nice flavour but it would be nice to find a piece
Nice flavour but it would be nice to find a piece of lamb.
Perfect lunch for work
These pots are perfect for your lunch at work and low in calories! They are tasty too