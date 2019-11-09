By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Irish Sew 300G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Irish Sew 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Each pot
  • Energy822kJ 196kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 274kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Irish Stew with mutton, vegetables and pearl barley.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN. Tender mutton, slow cooked in a rich, meaty gravy with chunky vegetables.
  CLASSIC KITCHEN. Tender mutton, slow cooked in a rich, meaty gravy with chunky vegetables.
  • Classic kitchen
  • Tender mutton, slow-cooked in a rich, meaty gravy with chunky vegetables
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (46%), Water, Mutton (10%), Cooked Pearl Barley (Pearl Barley, Water), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Lamb Stock (Yeast Extract, Lamb Extract, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Carrot Extract, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Sage Extract, Thyme), Salt, Black Pepper, Rosemary.

Vegetables in Varying Proportions: Potato, Carrot, Onion, Peas.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using lamb from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy274kJ / 65kcal822kJ / 196kcal
Fat2.1g6.3g
Saturates1.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate7.3g21.9g
Sugars0.6g1.8g
Fibre1.6g4.8g
Protein3.5g10.5g
Salt0.5g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--













4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A quick tasty snack

4 stars

I quite enjoyed this, I did add a steam bag of veg which was 2 of the 5 a day, so maybe total of 3 of 5 a day, Not an awful lot of meat but not bad value for a quick meal.

Irish stew they said it was. Contains meat and veg

1 stars

Irish stew they said it was. Contains meat and vegetables. Well in mine I had one piece of meet poor very disappointing. This is the second pot meal I have tried along with corn beef and onion stew. However this was the same although this contained no meat. If I wanted to just have vegetables stew then I would look for this. For the money value it's very poor. However the veg and stew is very tasty x.

Nice flavour but it would be nice to find a piece

1 stars

Nice flavour but it would be nice to find a piece of lamb.

Perfect lunch for work

5 stars

These pots are perfect for your lunch at work and low in calories! They are tasty too

