Tesco Beef Stockpot 4 Pack 112G

- Energy51kJ 12kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 41kJ / 10kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated beef stock.
- RICH & SAVOURY, Made to a specially developed recipe to add depth to soups and stews.
- RICH & SAVOURY
- Pack size: 112G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Beef Fat, Flavourings, Caster Sugar, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Onion Concentrate, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Red Wine Concentrate, Parsley, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Add directly to your dish. Alternatively, dissolve one stock pot into 500ml of just boiled water to make a delicious stock.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
112g e (4x28g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1/4 of a stock pot (125ml)
|Energy
|41kJ / 10kcal
|51kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020