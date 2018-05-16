By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Stockpot 4 Pack 112G

Tesco Beef Stockpot 4 Pack 112G
£ 1.00
£0.89/100g
1/4 of a stock pot
  • Energy51kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 41kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated beef stock.
  • RICH & SAVOURY, Made to a specially developed recipe to add depth to soups and stews.
  • RICH & SAVOURY
  • Pack size: 112G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Beef Fat, Flavourings, Caster Sugar, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Onion Concentrate, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Red Wine Concentrate, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add directly to your dish. Alternatively, dissolve one stock pot into 500ml of just boiled water to make a delicious stock.

     

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

112g e (4x28g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1/4 of a stock pot (125ml)
Energy41kJ / 10kcal51kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.3g1.6g
Sugars1.1g1.4g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

