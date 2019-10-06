By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Each pot
  • Energy923kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Sausage casserole with potatoes and carrots.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN. Sausage Casserole Cumberland sausage, cooked in a rich red onion gravy with chunky carrots.
  • Classic kitchen
  • Cumberland sausage, cooked in rich red onion gravy with chunky carrots
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (39%) (Potato, Carrot, Onion), Water, Cumberland Sausage (15%), Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Beef Extract, Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Celery Seed), Brown Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Extract, Black Pepper.

Cumberland Sausage contains: Pork, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Phosphate), Spices, Marjoram, Herb & Spice Extracts, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Beef Collagen Casing, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy308kJ / 73kcal923kJ / 220kcal
Fat2.9g8.7g
Saturates1.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate8.8g26.4g
Sugars0.8g2.4g
Fibre0.6g1.8g
Protein2.7g8.1g
Salt0.8g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Hunt the sausage

2 stars

This was certainly hunt the sausage. Only 4 small pieces of sausage. More of a soup as is mostly gravy with some potato and carrot chunks, but not many. Very disappointing. Won't buy again

Very tasty but contained less than one whole sausa

2 stars

Very tasty but contained less than one whole sausage. Would buy again to see whether I was just unlucky with content

Nasty

1 stars

This was disgusting esp the gravy it was like eating baby food I ended up being sick hours later

Chunky and Tasty

5 stars

Very filling , tasty, chunks of real veg .Very handy to take to work.ideal for elderly.

overpriced

2 stars

its more of a soup than a casserole. tasted ok though. looks nothing like the image

Filling comfort food

4 stars

Tasty alternative to the noodle or rice alternatives. Lots of sausage in tasty onion and potato. Good size serving and quick to zap in microwave.

