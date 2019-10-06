Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G

Hunt the sausage
This was certainly hunt the sausage. Only 4 small pieces of sausage. More of a soup as is mostly gravy with some potato and carrot chunks, but not many. Very disappointing. Won't buy again
Very tasty but contained less than one whole sausage. Would buy again to see whether I was just unlucky with content
Nasty
This was disgusting esp the gravy it was like eating baby food I ended up being sick hours later
Chunky and Tasty
Very filling , tasty, chunks of real veg .Very handy to take to work.ideal for elderly.
overpriced
its more of a soup than a casserole. tasted ok though. looks nothing like the image
Filling comfort food
Tasty alternative to the noodle or rice alternatives. Lots of sausage in tasty onion and potato. Good size serving and quick to zap in microwave.