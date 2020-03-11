By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Max Pearl Mint Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

  • Start every day with a dazzling white smile thanks to Colgate Max White Expert Shine Pearl Mint Whitening Toothpaste.
  • It's been designed with professional whitening ingredients to reverse years of yellowing caused by food and drink, and is even enamel friendly.
  • With results in just 5 days, you're just a few brushes away from a winning smile.
  • Improved flavour
  • With advanced polishing technology
  • For whiter teeth in just 5 days
  • Enamel safe for daily use
  • Pack size: 75ML

Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Calcium Pyrophosphate, PEG/PPG-116/66 Copolymer, PVP, PEG-12, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Silica, Aroma, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, BHT, Limonene, Contains: Sodium Monofluorophosphate (1450 ppm F')

  • Directions for Use: Brush for 2 minutes, 2 times daily.

  • Not for use of children under 7 years old.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

7 Years

75ml ℮

Not for use of children under 7 years old.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

This actually made difference to the whiteness of my teeth!!

5 stars

Amazing. I noticed s difference half way through the tube!

Shockingly Whitening!

5 stars

I chose this product to try out, not sure about the outcomes. But, it was fabulous within two days (4 applications) my teeth were noticeably brighter and whiter!It feels so gentle on my gums and teeth, and gives you very fresh, minty breath. I am so impressed! I will definitely be getting this product instead of my usual (Mac Cleans). I would recommend this product 100% every time to all my friends and family!

Lovely fresh tasting product

4 stars

Great cleaning power and teeth felt super shiny after cleaning with this toothpaste.

excellent product

5 stars

.would recommend this product to all who like their teeth to feel fresh and clean. Have purchased this product since receiving sample.

Excellent overall

5 stars

My 12 year old son and I both love this toothpaste. For my son the taste is very important and he finds this one quite pleasant, not over powering as some toothpaste can be. For me as a parent I am happy with the results I see from this product. My sons teeth are in excellent condition he has not had a filing or an extraction and I fully believe using this product over the years has made a big difference. I would have no hesitation recommending Colgate to any parent.

Excellent

5 stars

This is by far the best toothpaste I have used for keeping my teeth clean and having a fantastic fresh taste

Great product!

5 stars

This product is excellent and it really does what it says on the label! I would certainly recommend it to family & friends...... It is encouraging to think that there is a product 'out there' that exceeds our expectations. This is clearly a quality product that outshines its competitors. A clear winner...

Brilliant

5 stars

Really love this product world recommend it to anyone

Colgate max white

5 stars

Amazing clean feeling, Colgate have me as a customer for life only use Colgate now

Very fresh and cleansing!

5 stars

I have used this product for several months, and I will continue to use it for the rest of my life. It is extremely cleansing and leaves you with a fresh feel that lasts hours. It is also significantly more whitening than any other toothpaste I have used in the past

