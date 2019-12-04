Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 300G

Not a single piece of meat in it, vnot very nice,
Not a single piece of meat in it, vnot very nice, a waste of money
Waste of item nothing in it
Wouldn't buy again no meat in it or many veg only thing any good was the dumplings
Would not buy again
I did not find a single piece of meat in the two pots that I bought, very disappointing
Dumplings, vegetables and no beef casserole!
Was looking to give it only 1 star but we didn’t dislike it. Beef Casserole & dumplings is a misnomer!! Should be called “Dumplings, vegetables and where’s the beef Casserole?”!!!! I have taken a photo showing my plate with 3 minute bits of beef which where about half the size of a kidney bean!! My husband didn’t find any recognisable beef in his serving! Will not be buying again. It looks nothing like the photo on the pack which shows a large piece of beef and a couple of large vegetable pieces on a spoon- I assumed it was a dessert spoon size. Good job I’d cooked roast potatoes and other veg!! Don’t buy!
Avoid
Awful. Small portion, mostly dumpling. Dumplings (2) like lead.
tasted dreadful
Thin Gravy
Gravy was as thin as water. Very poor.
Not nice
Not very nice no flavour and no beef, I thought it would be a nice little tea time snack but I didn’t like it at all and won’t be buying it again
Suitable for Vegetarians as little or no meat
Total rip off! Only contains 8% beef according to the ingredients which I didn't notice before buying 2. First one had zero meat in it, second one had less than a teaspoon. Shame really as would have tasted quite nice if Tesco had thought to include beef in the actual recipe instead of just the title.
no sign of any dumplings, more like a watery soup.
