Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 300G

Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg
Each pot
  • Energy887kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 296kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Beef and vegetable casserole with dumplings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN. Savoury British beef, cooked in a rich, onion gravy with hearty dumplings.
  • Classic kitchen
  • Savoury British beef, cooked in a rich, onion gravy with hearty dumplings
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Vegetables (26%), Dumplings (9%), Beef (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Maize Starch, Beef Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Beef Extract, Palm Oil, Onion Powder, Celery Seed), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Black Pepper.

Dumplings contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Vegetables in Varying Proportions: Onion, Carrot, Swede, Peas.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K. or Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy296kJ / 70kcal887kJ / 211kcal
Fat1.6g4.8g
Saturates0.9g2.7g
Carbohydrate10.5g31.5g
Sugars0.6g1.8g
Fibre1.3g3.9g
Protein2.8g8.4g
Salt0.6g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Not a single piece of meat in it, vnot very nice,

1 stars

Not a single piece of meat in it, vnot very nice, a waste of money

Waste of item nothing in it

1 stars

Wouldn't buy again no meat in it or many veg only thing any good was the dumplings

Would not buy again

1 stars

I did not find a single piece of meat in the two pots that I bought, very disappointing

Dumplings, vegetables and no beef casserole!

3 stars

Was looking to give it only 1 star but we didn’t dislike it. Beef Casserole & dumplings is a misnomer!! Should be called “Dumplings, vegetables and where’s the beef Casserole?”!!!! I have taken a photo showing my plate with 3 minute bits of beef which where about half the size of a kidney bean!! My husband didn’t find any recognisable beef in his serving! Will not be buying again. It looks nothing like the photo on the pack which shows a large piece of beef and a couple of large vegetable pieces on a spoon- I assumed it was a dessert spoon size. Good job I’d cooked roast potatoes and other veg!! Don’t buy!

Avoid

1 stars

Awful. Small portion, mostly dumpling. Dumplings (2) like lead.

tasted dreadful

1 stars

tasted dreadful

Thin Gravy

1 stars

Gravy was as thin as water. Very poor.

Not nice

1 stars

Not very nice no flavour and no beef, I thought it would be a nice little tea time snack but I didn’t like it at all and won’t be buying it again

Suitable for Vegetarians as little or no meat

1 stars

Total rip off! Only contains 8% beef according to the ingredients which I didn't notice before buying 2. First one had zero meat in it, second one had less than a teaspoon. Shame really as would have tasted quite nice if Tesco had thought to include beef in the actual recipe instead of just the title.

no sign of any dumplings, more like a watery soup.

1 stars

no sign of any dumplings, more like a watery soup. avoid

