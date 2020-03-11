By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Sensitive Sensifoam White Toothpaste 75Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Sensitive Sensifoam White Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 1.50
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • A gentle formula that surrounds the teeth
  • With Sensifoam technology, it transforms into a fine foam to reach all areas of teeth for a better clean feeling
  • Used regularly, twice daily, provides effective 24/7 protection for sensitive teeth
  • Clinically Proven
  • Effective Protection for sensitive teeth
  • Enamel, Nerves, Dentine, Exposed Dentine
  • Colgate® Sensitive Whitening with Sensifoam:
  • Specially developed for people with sensitive teeth
  • Contains Potassium Nitrate clinically proven to soothe the nerves in exposed dentine
  • Helps restore teeth whiteness
  • Clinically proven for sensitive teeth
  • Reaches all areas of your teeth
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-12, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Potassium Hydroxide, Eugenol, CI 77891, CI 42090, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450ppm F'')

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Brush twice daily. Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice foam that leaves mouth feeling clean. Teeth l

5 stars

Nice foam that leaves mouth feeling clean. Teeth less sensitive after using.

