Colgate Sensitive Sensifoam Multi Toothpaste 75Ml

- Colgate® Sensitive Multi Protection with Sensifoam:
- Specially developed for people with sensitive teeth
- Contains Potassium Nitrate, which is clinically proven to soothe the nerves in exposed dentine
- 8 benefits in 1 toothpaste:
- effective protection for sensitive teeth
- Reinforces enamel
- Cavity protection
- Prevent plaque
- Prevent tartar
- Healthy gums
- Fresh breath
- Stain removal
- Reaches all areas of our teeth
- Clinically proven for sensitive teeth
- Pack size: 75ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-12, Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Zinc Citrate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Aroma, Potassium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Eugenol, Limonene, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.32% w/w (1450ppm F¯)
- Directions for Use:
- Brush twice daily.
- Children of 6 years and younger: Use pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing.
- In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
- www.colgate.eu.com
6 Years
75ml ℮
In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.
