Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

Very tasty. Once you start, hard to stop eating.
Love this. Great texture and taste. Be careful, it’s very more’ish.
Fabulous and Tasty Chutney
I love this red onion chutney. Someone gave me a well known brand and I had just bought the Tesco finest - well I have to say Tesco beat that well known brand hands down. My favourite is cheddar cheese and red onion chutney with plain crackers. You get the tase of the cheese and the chutney and combined - they are yummy!!However, i can also eat this chutney with a teaspoon !!
our favourite chutney
good flavour goes well with cheese and cold meats.
Great taste
I love this pickle it goes well with cheese or cooked meats.
Very tasty
Very tasty with cheese and crackers
Great with brie and crackers!
I love the texture of this chutney, there's plenty of red onion but also plenty of sauce and it's not too clumpy. My favourite for cracker topping with brie and camembert chunks.
Great taste
This relish is better than you get in any restaurant it goes well with cooked meats ,cheese,pate pork pies try it you’ll love it
Delicious
I love this and it's often on my shopping list. Has a lovely rich taste. Great on burgers.
Scrumptious
Lovely chutney, always find that Tesco finest are pretty good, like the cranberry sauce, would always buy that too.
Brilliant
I always buy this it has a lovey taste better than pickel