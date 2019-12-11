By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

5(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Caramelised red onion chutney
  • finest** Red Onion Chutney A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses. BOP Story of Care: Our experts simmer red onions with brown sugar and molasses to give this chutney a deep, rich sweetness. Bramley apples and balsamic vinegar of Modena add a sharp fruitiness that's perfect with our Tesco finest* cheeses.
  • A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses.
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Bramley Apple, Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1080kJ / 254kcal162kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate61.2g9.2g
Sugars55.7g8.4g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Very tasty. Once you start, hard to stop eating.

5 stars

Love this. Great texture and taste. Be careful, it’s very more’ish.

Fabulous and Tasty Chutney

5 stars

I love this red onion chutney. Someone gave me a well known brand and I had just bought the Tesco finest - well I have to say Tesco beat that well known brand hands down. My favourite is cheddar cheese and red onion chutney with plain crackers. You get the tase of the cheese and the chutney and combined - they are yummy!!However, i can also eat this chutney with a teaspoon !!

our favourite chutney

5 stars

good flavour goes well with cheese and cold meats.

Great taste

4 stars

I love this pickle it goes well with cheese or cooked meats.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty with cheese and crackers

Great with brie and crackers!

4 stars

I love the texture of this chutney, there's plenty of red onion but also plenty of sauce and it's not too clumpy. My favourite for cracker topping with brie and camembert chunks.

Great taste

5 stars

This relish is better than you get in any restaurant it goes well with cooked meats ,cheese,pate pork pies try it you’ll love it

Delicious

5 stars

I love this and it's often on my shopping list. Has a lovely rich taste. Great on burgers.

Scrumptious

5 stars

Lovely chutney, always find that Tesco finest are pretty good, like the cranberry sauce, would always buy that too.

Brilliant

5 stars

I always buy this it has a lovey taste better than pickel

1-10 of 12 reviews

