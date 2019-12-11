Tesco Finest Mango Apricot & Coriander Chutney 310G

Best ever
Brilliant with curry or with cheese. Best I've had
Square Jar!
How are you meant to reach the chutney from the square "shoulders". A lot is wasted at the end of a jar. The shape is not user friendly.
Lovely
I bought this a month ago, it’s lovely no hard pieces of mango you get in other chutneys and not too sweet, would buy again
Best pate chutney
Always buy this to go with my homemade chicken liver pate
Boring
Sugary tasteless mush
Really tasty!!
Good balance of flavours, very tasty chutney. Great with some good cheese.
Your finest foods are what they say but they have been reduced so much of late. e.g.potatoes, free range products etc.
I am a vegan/vegetarian and try to eat a healthy diet with little salt and low fat. I eat few processed foods and have found that the fresh vegetables are not of the same quality as they used to be. The bunched carrots are good. Also I. buy the household goods, kitchen towels and toilet rolls and frozen vegetables and fruit. The delivery service has been excellent in all ways and continues to be so.
great ingredients-very tasty
This is my second jar = enjoyed first very much.
I buy this on every on line shop
Makes a sandwich more interesting and adds flavour to any cold dish never with out it
Great flavour
Used it in sweet potato mash brilliant!