Tassimo Cadbury Hot Chocolate 8 Pods 240G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tassimo Cadbury Hot Chocolate 8 Pods 240G
£ 4.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

215 ml
Product Description

  • Cocoa Drink with Skimmed Milk Powder and Sugar
  • Discover more at Tassimo.com
  • Enjoy one of the nations favourites with Tassimo Cadbury Hot Chocolate, a perfectly smooth hot chocolate drink with the delicious creamy Cadbury taste, topped with an indulgent froth.
  • Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and TASSIMO's INTELLIBREW system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
  • Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cadbury Hot Chocolate
  • Deliciously creamy
  • 8 Servings per pack
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (22%), Whole Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (9%), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Milk Protein, Stabilizer (E340), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Emulsifiers (E471, E433, Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 032 88 33
  • IE: 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

8 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**215 ml**215 ml%*
Energy 235kJ/506kJ/
-56kcal120kcal6%
Fat 1.1 g2.3 g3%
of which saturates 0.70 g1.8 g9%
Carbohydrate 9.5 g20.5 g8%
of which sugars 8.6 g18.5 g21%
Fibre 0.42 g0.9 g-
Protein 1.8 g3.8 g8%
Salt 0.15 g0.33 g6%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Ready to consume---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

yummy

5 stars

I thought this hot choc was yummy, defo will buy again.

