Pyrex Optimum Rectangular Roaster 35X23cm

Decent size roasting dish
This is a decent product; a good size for a family-sized lasagna or similar baked dishes. The pyrex holds up well and it cleans in the dishwasher fine.
Great buy
Nice and sturdy, I was slightly worried at first but it is a strong and sophisticated looking dish and I look forward to cooking with it.
Great roasting dish
Good size, east to clean and not to expensive... What else to expect
Brilliant dish
I just love Pyrex dishes. They are well made, handy and they last a lifetime! This one is just the size I needed for lasagna and it was a bargain!
Great product
I used this to back a chicken dish and it was superb. Would definetly recommend!!!!!
great product
I bought this as a gift and I found that it was great quality and had packaged properly. The price is very good.
Exactly as expected
This is exactly what I was expecting. It's sturdy and ovenproof, and easy to clean. It's just the right shape for making lasagne too :)
Great dish
This dish is excellent! I have weak hands and arms and some dishes are difficult to get hold of, but I find this very easy to get in and out of the oven. It is also very easy to clean.
Great value for money, performs as it should!
I am delighted with this purchase. Fantastic value for money, cleans well and functions as it should.
Great Value
It's the perfect size for lasagne and of course apple crumble!