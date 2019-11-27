By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wooden Stereo Dab & Fm Radio Wood

4.5(68)Write a review
Tesco Wooden Stereo Dab & Fm Radio Wood
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Product Description

  • DAB and FM tuner with 10 preset stations
  • LCD display \n
  • Alarm-clock function
  • - DAB and FM tuner with 10 preset stations
  • - LCD display
  • - Alarm-clock function
  • Housed in a wooden casing with a classic white front, the Tesco DR1551 wooden stereo DAB and FM radio is stylishly designed. Plug in the mains-powered radio to enjoy a huge selection of radio stations.
  • DAB and FM radio
  • Enjoy access to digital radio and FM stations with this Tesco radio. Ten preset stations make it easy to find your favourites at the touch of a button. Two stereo speakers deliver 4W of power.
  • LCD display and user control
  • The LCD display is easy to read and displays the radio station you're listening to. Two control dials tune and adjust the radio, while simple push buttons select the clock-radio settings.
  • Alarm-clock function
  • Use the alarm-clock function to have the radio automatically switch on and alert you to the time.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

68 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The radio is a nice bit of kit in the right hands,

5 stars

The radio is a nice bit of kit in the right hands, the sound is of good quality the radio is so easy to set up, the people who say you can't adjust the brightness on the screen are wrong there are three brightness settings HIGH, MEDIUM AND LOW, read your instructions,

Does what it says

4 stars

My only criticism of the radio is that the display is very bright in a darkened room and the characters are small and not easy to read.

Great value for money

5 stars

I have had this radio for a month and so far it does not disappoint. There is good reception coupled wth excellent clarity of sound. The radio is also surprisingly light. Would not hesitate to purchase again.

Great sound and look

5 stars

I bought this as a radio for the kitchen. It is really easy to use and looks and sounds good. I would

Happy customer

5 stars

I am really pleased with the quality of this radio. It looks neat and the sound is good and is very good value for the money. It arrived very quickly and well packaged.

Good sounds

5 stars

Good sounds, easy to set presets, looks nice. Wife loves this.

Not brilliant

2 stars

The radio was bought for use in the bedroom. The sound is reasonable but the screen is very difficult to see and far too bright (it lights up the whole room at night). There is no option to adjust the brightness level, so if your sight isn't brilliant and you like to sleep in the dark this isn't the product for you. I have bought the Retro Mini for other rooms in the past. I should have done the same this time and not tried to save money.

An exceptional piece of kit.

5 stars

Sturdy, loud enough for my needs, particularly like the 2 alarms.

Good design

5 stars

Bought this radio a month ago and very happy with it. Simple to use, good looking design, neat

Present for my parents

5 stars

I bought this as a Christmas present for my parents. They have found it easy to use and my Mum likes that it can be used on mains electricity and batteries so that she can take into the garden.

1-10 of 68 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here