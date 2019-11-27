Tesco Wooden Stereo Dab & Fm Radio Wood

The radio is a nice bit of kit in the right hands,
The radio is a nice bit of kit in the right hands, the sound is of good quality the radio is so easy to set up, the people who say you can't adjust the brightness on the screen are wrong there are three brightness settings HIGH, MEDIUM AND LOW, read your instructions,
Does what it says
My only criticism of the radio is that the display is very bright in a darkened room and the characters are small and not easy to read.
Great value for money
I have had this radio for a month and so far it does not disappoint. There is good reception coupled wth excellent clarity of sound. The radio is also surprisingly light. Would not hesitate to purchase again.
Great sound and look
I bought this as a radio for the kitchen. It is really easy to use and looks and sounds good. I would
Happy customer
I am really pleased with the quality of this radio. It looks neat and the sound is good and is very good value for the money. It arrived very quickly and well packaged.
Good sounds
Good sounds, easy to set presets, looks nice. Wife loves this.
Not brilliant
The radio was bought for use in the bedroom. The sound is reasonable but the screen is very difficult to see and far too bright (it lights up the whole room at night). There is no option to adjust the brightness level, so if your sight isn't brilliant and you like to sleep in the dark this isn't the product for you. I have bought the Retro Mini for other rooms in the past. I should have done the same this time and not tried to save money.
An exceptional piece of kit.
Sturdy, loud enough for my needs, particularly like the 2 alarms.
Good design
Bought this radio a month ago and very happy with it. Simple to use, good looking design, neat
Present for my parents
I bought this as a Christmas present for my parents. They have found it easy to use and my Mum likes that it can be used on mains electricity and batteries so that she can take into the garden.