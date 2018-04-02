Tesco Wooden Tower Dab & Fm Radio Black

Great buy
I bought this at Christmas easy set up works superbly great sound worth the money
Exactly what we expected!
I bought this a couple of weeks ago as a birthday present for my dad. He loves it and now my partner wants one too. Sound is great, easy to set up and looks fab too.
Mains wire keeps breaking
Bought this and had two mains wires now, both broke.
Excellent value for money
Very good sound clarity. Easy to tune. Excellent for the low price
Great value!
Really good value for money product! Looks quite smart & would deffo recommend!
Great value for money
Bought this as a present for my son. He loves it.
Looks stylish / modern
Bought this for the kitchen, works fantastic, simple to use , stores 20 DAB Stations , great sound, can't fault it , and I'm hard to please, looks more expensive than what it was , would recommend .
Fantastic little DAB radio
I’ve wanted a DAB radio for a while. I saw this at such a great price (free using my clubcard points!) and got it. Fits lovely in my living room and great sound quality!
DAB radio
Good sound reasonable price powerful enough for my kitchen with a digital display that shows the station and song
Just what it says on the tin
I bought this for my fiancée Christmas present and he absolutely loves it, the volume is very loud for such a small radio and is cute,compact and neat. I would definitely recommend.