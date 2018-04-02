By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wooden Tower Dab & Fm Radio Black

4.5(75)Write a review
£ 30.00
Product Description

  • Tesco Wooden Tower DAB and FM clock radio \n
  • Backlit LCD display
  • Mains- or battery-powered
  • The Tesco Wooden Tower DAB and FM clock radio plays your favourite songs morning and night. Use this Tesco clock radio as an alarm and wake up to your preferred radio station. Keep this DAB radio connected to the mains when stationary, and use batteries to transform it into a portable radio. The clock radio is available in an attractive wooden cabinet with a stylish wood-grain-pattern finish.
  • Tesco alarm-clock radio
  • This DAB and FM tower clock radio is housed in a stylish wooden cabinet. Enjoy easy setup and high-quality sound with this portable clock radio, featuring a handy snooze button and large volume and scroll dials. This alarm-clock radio is 11.2cm wide, 8.7cm deep and 19.2cm high.
  • LCD display
  • An LCD display makes it easy to read the time, radio station and song selection at a glance.
  • DAB digital and FM radio
  • Ten preset digital radio stations and an optional FM tuner provide plenty of musical choice for morning and daytime listening, all of which can be enjoyed on a built-in mono speaker.
  • Mains- or battery-powered
  • This Tesco portable radio is powered by four AA batteries. Connect it to the mains when the radio is fixed in position for limitless listening. (Please note that the batteries are sold separately.)

75 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great buy

5 stars

I bought this at Christmas easy set up works superbly great sound worth the money

Exactly what we expected!

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago as a birthday present for my dad. He loves it and now my partner wants one too. Sound is great, easy to set up and looks fab too.

Mains wire keeps breaking

1 stars

Bought this and had two mains wires now, both broke.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Very good sound clarity. Easy to tune. Excellent for the low price

Great value!

4 stars

Really good value for money product! Looks quite smart & would deffo recommend!

Great value for money

5 stars

Bought this as a present for my son. He loves it.

Looks stylish / modern

5 stars

Bought this for the kitchen, works fantastic, simple to use , stores 20 DAB Stations , great sound, can't fault it , and I'm hard to please, looks more expensive than what it was , would recommend .

Fantastic little DAB radio

5 stars

I’ve wanted a DAB radio for a while. I saw this at such a great price (free using my clubcard points!) and got it. Fits lovely in my living room and great sound quality!

DAB radio

4 stars

Good sound reasonable price powerful enough for my kitchen with a digital display that shows the station and song

Just what it says on the tin

5 stars

I bought this for my fiancée Christmas present and he absolutely loves it, the volume is very loud for such a small radio and is cute,compact and neat. I would definitely recommend.

