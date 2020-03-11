Heinz Apple & Blackcurrant Juice 500Ml

Product Description
- Apple & blackcurrant juice concentrates diluted with spring water.
- Baby Grade - did you know?
- All our baby grade fruits have to pass stricter tests than all other non-baby ingredients for the protection of your little one!
- This juice contains naturally occurring sugars which can cause tooth decay, please ensure you brush teeth regularly.
- No added sugar - only contains naturally occurring sugars from our fruit.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- Gluten free.
- Pack size: 500ML
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juice from Concentrate (50%, Apple (48%), Blackcurrant (2%)), Spring Water, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, replace cap, refrigerate and use within 4 days. Do not return unused juice to the bottle for storage.Best before - see neck of bottle
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- 'Drink me or dilute me'
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Keep in touch.
- For information on feeding please call our friendly Careline on 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|97 kJ 23 kcal
|Fat
|0.3 g
|- of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7 g
|- of which sugars
|4.7 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020