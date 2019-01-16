By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cathedral City Extra Mature Cheddar 550G

Cathedral City Extra Mature Cheddar 550G
£ 5.50
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Extra Mature Cheese
  • Rich and creamy Cathedral City Extra Mature Cheddar
  • Typically matured for around 14 months, our carefully crafted Extra Mature Cheddar has a firm texture and mouth-filling rich yet creamy flavour with every bite. Great for everyday use such as a hearty pasta dish or to savour on special occasions.
  May contain naturally occurring calcium lactate crystals which are found in high quality aged cheddars.
  • - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • - Typically matured for around 14 months
  • - Reclosable to keep your cheddar fresh
  • - Made in Great Britain using British milk
  • - High in protein and a source of calcium
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
  • All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
  • Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
  • Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Contains naturally occurring crunchy calcium lactate crystals which are found in high quality aged cheddars.
  • Pack size: 550g
  • High in protein
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5ºCTo enjoy this product at its best, consume within 7 days of opening. Best Before: See Above

Name and address

  • Dairy Crest Ltd,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 3PG.

Return to

  • If you are not satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
  • Cathedral City Careline
  • 0800 783 7281
  • Freepost RTHB-ZHGU-UJKT,
  • Dairy Crest Ltd,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 3PG.
  • www.cathedralcity.co.uk

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values per 100g)
Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
Fat 34.9g
(of which saturates) 21.7g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
(of which sugars) 0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 739mg (92% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Tasty quality cheddar

5 stars

Five stars, can't think how they can make it better. Such a lovely flavour.

