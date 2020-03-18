By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Tesco Luxury Soft 24 Roll White

  • Luxury Soft toilet tissue 24 white rolls.
  • For softness and strength every time Even softer & stronger for a confident clean New 'patterned paper' ping 24 roll icon
  Luxury Soft toilet tissue 24 white rolls NEW PATTERN Tesco Luxury Soft has been developed using the highest quality materials and advanced technology, combining softness and strength for a gentle and confident clean. FLUSHABLE WET WIPES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling. The Forest Stewardship Council (R) (FSC (R)) logo guarantees that you are supporting responsible forest management. Buying products marked with the FSC logo ensures they have been made with forest-based materials from well managed forests and recycled materials. FSC certification helps take care of forests and the people and wildlife who call them home. 24 rolls x 2 ply tissue. Average 220 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 122mm x100mm. Average total area 64.41m2 Average roll length 26.84m.
  • Flushable Wet Wipes also available
  • We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling.
  • 9 rolls x 2 ply tissue.
  • Average 220 sheets per roll.
  • Average sheet size 124mm x 105mm.
  • Average total area 68.74m2.
  • Average roll length 27.28m.
  • For softness and strength every time
  • Even softer & stronger for a confident clean
  • Pack size: 5280SHT

Produced in the U.K.

  • Warning
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

24 x Rolls

Warning To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Excellent.

5 stars

Soft, kind to the skin and extremely good value for something we simply flush down the loo!

Stop panic buying, we're all in this together.

5 stars

Stop panic buying, we're all in this together.

Soft and luxurious who can ask for more?

5 stars

We have been using this toilet tissue for a few years now. We swore by Andrex because it was a lovely luxurious tissue and was certainly kind to the nether regions but it was dusty. We tried this and hey presto, lovely luxurious tissue with no dust - perfect.

Absolute rubbish. You have to use more because it

1 stars

Absolute rubbish. You have to use more because it is so thin.( I know that is good news for Tesco as you have to buy more frequently). There was nothing wrong with the old quilted one as they were also flush-able . when I try different makes of toilet rolls I tear 1 sheet of and put it in the hand basin with water to see how long it takes to disintegrate, no need to do that with this new one it does that just tearing it off the roll where it is so thin. ABSOLUTE RUBBISH.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Great value & quality

5 stars

Great quality at a great price, would recommend above all brands

Quality has decreased so much

1 stars

Everything other customers below wrote is truth. It used to be a very good product but I noticed few months ago there was much less of it (hole in the roll was wider), the paper became thinner and just falls apart now. It’s so thin we have to use much more than earlier. It’s very disappointing. I would rather have 1 roll less for the same price, or smaller package with price adjustment (for example 20 rolls) rather than getting product which became so much worse. Tesco, please don’t do that. I’m going to start buying branded one or simply elsewhere as I noticed this isn’t the only product affected by this policy which is a shame, as Tesco hs been my favourite supermarket.

Quality has massively declined

1 stars

Used to be okay, but now your fingers go right through it. It's no better than the value stuff.

This is terrible quality. Don’t know where they g

1 stars

This is terrible quality. Don’t know where they got the luxury from!! You need to use twice as much as usual, making it quite expensive. It is certainly not soft and very, very thin. Total rubbish. Will never buy again.

Terrible quality

1 stars

Thin, fragments on the roll and reduced sheet count. Avoid!

Gone downhill

1 stars

Quality of these rolls have changed recently to a cheap, thinner paper, compared to the previous stuff. Will be buying something else instead from now on

