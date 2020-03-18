Tesco Luxury Soft 24 Roll White

Excellent.
Soft, kind to the skin and extremely good value for something we simply flush down the loo!
Stop panic buying, we're all in this together.
Soft and luxurious who can ask for more?
We have been using this toilet tissue for a few years now. We swore by Andrex because it was a lovely luxurious tissue and was certainly kind to the nether regions but it was dusty. We tried this and hey presto, lovely luxurious tissue with no dust - perfect.
Absolute rubbish. You have to use more because it is so thin.( I know that is good news for Tesco as you have to buy more frequently). There was nothing wrong with the old quilted one as they were also flush-able . when I try different makes of toilet rolls I tear 1 sheet of and put it in the hand basin with water to see how long it takes to disintegrate, no need to do that with this new one it does that just tearing it off the roll where it is so thin. ABSOLUTE RUBBISH.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great value & quality
Great quality at a great price, would recommend above all brands
Quality has decreased so much
Everything other customers below wrote is truth. It used to be a very good product but I noticed few months ago there was much less of it (hole in the roll was wider), the paper became thinner and just falls apart now. It’s so thin we have to use much more than earlier. It’s very disappointing. I would rather have 1 roll less for the same price, or smaller package with price adjustment (for example 20 rolls) rather than getting product which became so much worse. Tesco, please don’t do that. I’m going to start buying branded one or simply elsewhere as I noticed this isn’t the only product affected by this policy which is a shame, as Tesco hs been my favourite supermarket.
Quality has massively declined
Used to be okay, but now your fingers go right through it. It's no better than the value stuff.
This is terrible quality. Don’t know where they got the luxury from!! You need to use twice as much as usual, making it quite expensive. It is certainly not soft and very, very thin. Total rubbish. Will never buy again.
Terrible quality
Thin, fragments on the roll and reduced sheet count. Avoid!
Gone downhill
Quality of these rolls have changed recently to a cheap, thinner paper, compared to the previous stuff. Will be buying something else instead from now on